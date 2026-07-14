Summer-league rookies who went unranked coming out of high school

Many future NBA players arrive with years of recruiting attention and high school rankings, but a notable group of summer-league rookies followed a different path. None of the players discussed here appeared in the SC Next 100 when they finished high school. Some were late physical bloomers, others required time to build skills or confidence, and several benefited from landing in the right college situation.

Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 pick by the Los Angeles Clippers, was a low four-star recruit coming out of Kansas despite back-to-back state championships and the 2024–25 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year honor. Wagler did not receive any high-major offers until August 2024, when Illinois and Minnesota extended offers. Illinois assistant coach Tyler Underwood said the staff “fell in love with his game” after reviewing film, noting his ability to make simple plays along with shotmaking and playmaking. Victor Williams, whose program Wagler played for on the grassroots circuit, said Wagler “makes others better with his winning and basketball IQ.” The 6-foot-6 guard weighed about 170 pounds when he arrived at Illinois.

Wagler exceeded expectations in college, helping Illinois reach the Final Four and delivering a 46-point performance against Purdue in late January. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after leading the Illini with 17.9 points per game and 4.2 assists while also averaging 0.9 steals and ranking second on the team with a 39.7% three-point percentage. Per Just Play Solutions, Wagler accounted for 36% of Illinois’ assists and the team scored 1.3 points per possession with him on the floor.

Scouts viewed Wagler as the best traditional playmaking point guard in the draft class, and evaluators believe he has the tools to develop into a productive combo guard in Ty Lue’s system. The transition to the pro game’s physicality will be a focus — summer league rules allow 10 fouls per player — and Wagler has added noticeable muscle and weight since the college season. The report compared his potential physical development to Anfernee Simons, who entered the league at 160 pounds and is now listed at 200.

Ebuka Okorie, selected No. 17 by the Detroit Pistons out of Stanford, was a three-star recruit. The New Hampshire native began at Cushing Academy, transferred to Brewster Academy and played summer ball for BABC. As a senior, he shot 54.5% from the field and 38.5% from three while earning New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year honors.