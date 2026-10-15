Sunny Mehta becomes Devils GM after nontraditional path as longtime fan

NEWARK, N.J. — Sunny Mehta was hired as general manager of the New Jersey Devils after serving as assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers, according to ESPN. Mehta, 48, is a lifelong Devils supporter who now runs the franchise he rooted for as a child.

Mehta came to the NHL by way of the analytics movement and an unconventional résumé. Before entering hockey, he worked as a derivatives trader in Chicago and played poker professionally, authoring two books on card strategy, ESPN reports. He first joined the league as a data consultant, advanced to analytics director and then moved into an assistant general manager role.

While in Florida, Mehta won two Stanley Cups in an assistant general manager capacity, and he replaced Tom Fitzgerald as the Devils’ general manager this year, according to ESPN. His rise mirrors other analytics-era executives who entered the league from nontraditional fields rather than through long playing careers.

Mehta grew up a Devils fan and still recalls wearing a red-and-black Starter jacket in the Meadowlands and cheering for Pat Verbeek, ESPN writes. He remembers Verbeek’s 46-goal 1987-88 season — then a franchise record — and now counts the former player, who later became an NHL general manager, among his contemporaries.

Mehta acknowledged potential skepticism about outsiders breaking into NHL circles but said the nature of the job forces engagement. “I think the thing that people forget is when you’re the GM, people have to call you because they want your players,” he told ESPN. “Agents are looking for your money, so they want you to sign their players. It’d be stupid for them to not call you.”

During his time with the Panthers, Mehta participated in trade discussions, experience that carried into his new role with the Devils, ESPN reports.