Super Falcons need leaders up front and at the back as Nigeria chase 11th WAFCON

Nigeria open the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title against Malawi in Rabat on July 28, chasing a record-extending 11th continental crown at a tournament expanded to 16 teams for the first time. Coach Justine Madugu kept most of the group that beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the last final, and Nigeria’s group also contains Zambia — led by Barbra Banda and Rachel Kundananji — plus a debuting Malawi side featuring sisters Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga. If the Super Falcons progress from the group, old rivals Ghana or Cameroon could await in the quarterfinals.

Rasheedat Ajibade, a midfielder now captaining the side, was named Woman of the Tournament at the last WAFCON, picking up three Woman of the Match awards and scoring a semifinal penalty against South Africa. She finished joint top scorer in 2022 with three goals and has led the team since 2023. Ajibade sets the tempo when Nigeria need to chase games, drives the team forward and connects the phases of play through relentless pressing and defensive work.

What Ajibade must provide is an immediate spark in knockout scenarios. Nigeria cannot afford to trail 2-0 inside 25 minutes as they did in the last final, and early influence from the captain would reduce reliance on late rescue acts.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the Golden Glove at the last WAFCON with four clean sheets in six matches and conceded just twice from open play across the tournament, both in the final. She ended her debut Women’s Super League season with the division’s best save percentage at 74.7, kept six clean sheets, and was credited with 3.3 goals prevented. Nnadozie was also named CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for a third straight time and finished fourth in the Yashin Trophy voting.

Nnadozie must anchor a rejigged defence in Morocco, commanding her area, dealing with crosses and set pieces and organising a relatively new back line, particularly with Ashleigh Plumptre absent. Forward Esther Okoronkwo, of AFC Toronto, also stood out at the last tournament; few players change a match as quickly. Those players, and others across the squad, will need to be extraordinary if Nigeria are to qualify for the World Cup and then win another WAFCON title.