Swift and Kelce timeline: From first stadium sighting to marriage

Taylor Swift was first seen supporting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3 of the 2023-24 NFL season, with a follow-up appearance at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 when the Chiefs faced the New York Jets. Those early public outings coincided with increased attention on the pair.

The singer’s frequent appearances at Chiefs games and Kelce’s travel, including a 2023 trip to Argentina, became recurring public elements of the relationship. Swift had been referenced on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast before making subsequent public appearances with Kelce.

On Aug. 11, 2025, Swift was announced as an upcoming guest on “New Heights,” and shortly after midnight on Aug. 12 she and the podcast posted jointly to reveal the title of her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, posting a shared Instagram message at 1 p.m. that reportedly drew over a million likes within 15 minutes. The post’s caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” accompanied by a firecracker emoji.

Their marriage was confirmed by Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, on July 3, 2026. The pair wed in an opulent ceremony at Madison Square Garden before an estimated 1,000 guests. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. The couple did not include bridesmaids or groomsmen; Swift’s brother served as her man of honor and Kelce’s brother Jason was his best man.

Off the field, Kelce’s public profile has included projects beyond football. He appeared in the Netflix film “Happy Gilmore 2,” where an early scene shows his character firing Gilmore’s future caddie, a role played by Bad Bunny. The sequence was among several nonfootball appearances noted in accounts of Kelce’s growing off-field celebrity.