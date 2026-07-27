Tanzania stuns South Africa 2-1 in WAFCON Group B opener

South Africa suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in Monday’s Casablanca Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener, according to the match report. Diana Msewa opened the scoring late in the first half before Bambanani Mbane levelled in stoppage time ahead of the break.

In the second half a substitute proved decisive, with Hasnath Mbamba coming off the bench to secure the winner and hand Tanzania all three points against the 2022 African champions, according to the match report.

Midfielder Linda Motlhalo marked a milestone in defeat. The Glasgow City player, known as the ‘Randfontein Ronaldinho,’ earned her 100th cap for Banyana Banyana after being named in the starting XI and became the 13th player in Banyana Banyana history to reach three figures in appearances, according to the match report.

The result leaves South Africa off to an unexpected start in Group B as the tournament continues in Casablanca, according to the match report. Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso were scheduled to meet in the other Group B fixture immediately after South Africa’s opener, according to the match report.

Motlhalo has said Banyana remain among the continent’s leading sides, a sentiment noted alongside match coverage, according to the match report.