Tarik Skubal has agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, a deal that Major League Baseball records as the largest ever for a pitcher. Skubal finished the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a midseason trade from Detroit and chose the Mets in free agency amid interest from multiple contenders, signing shortly before an expected lockout.

ESPN’s panel of writers noted the contract landed where many in baseball anticipated and highlighted owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to make a bold financial move. Buster Olney said the Mets were determined to land Skubal and that Cohen negotiated with agent Scott Boras, adding the timing came just before the lockout deadline.

Jorge Castillo characterized the signing as the franchise finally acquiring a proven No. 1 starter. Castillo pointed out Nolan McLean’s ace potential but noted that president of baseball operations David Stearns has generally avoided long-term deals for free-agent starters. The only comparable long-term free-agent starter Stearns signed was Yoshinobu Yamamoto three years ago, who was 25; Skubal is 30 and has undergone three surgeries on his left elbow.

Alden Gonzalez called Skubal arguably the best pitcher in the world, a durable frontline starter who can dominate, and suggested he will serve as a rotation tone-setter alongside position-player faces Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Gonzalez added that Skubal’s arrival gives Stearns a foundation for building the rest of the staff, even as further roster work remains necessary.

On remaining offseason priorities, ESPN contributors urged additional upgrades. Bradford Doolittle listed offense, on-base skills, defense and more pitching as needs, with an emphasis on acquiring a power-and-patience hitter at first base, naming overseas targets Teruaki Sato and Ja-wook Koo. David Schoenfield also recommended a first-base upgrade and bullpen reinforcements, mentioning Adrian Morejon as a high-priority target and noting options such as Jorge Polanco, Mark Vientos and Ty France on the current roster.