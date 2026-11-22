Tarik Skubal is headed to the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million contract, a deal the report says is the largest total-value contract ever for a pitcher and surpasses Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 10-year, $325 million agreement with the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old left-hander is a two-time Cy Young winner, taking the award in 2024 and 2025 while leading the American League in ERA and WAR in both seasons, according to the report. Over the past three seasons he compiled a 43-17 record with a 2.42 ERA and ranked first in FanGraphs WAR and second in Baseball-Reference WAR, with high marks in strikeouts, strikeout rate, strikeout-to-walk ratio and low walk rate.

Skubal’s repertoire includes a 97 mph four-seam fastball, which opponents hit .201 against over the last three years, a widely praised changeup and a sinker, slider and curveball, the report notes. He allowed zero or one run in 44 of 88 starts across that span and has shown an ability to generate strikeouts while keeping pitch totals relatively low.

The left elbow has undergone three operations, including Tommy John surgery in college and a less-invasive May procedure last season to remove loose bodies; he returned to pitching in under two months and posted a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers after being acquired at the trade deadline, according to the report.

For the Mets, the signing addresses a rotation need that has persisted since Jacob deGrom’s peak. The team previously pursued Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, signed Sean Manaea to a large deal, brought in Kodai Senga from Japan and traded for Freddy Peralta without finding the perennial staff ace they sought; deGrom was the last Mets pitcher to finish in the top five of Cy Young voting, in 2020. New York plans to pair Skubal with Nolan McLean, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting with a 3.16 ERA, and Christian Scott to bolster a rotation that ranked 23rd in ERA, according to the report.

The report also notes workload considerations: Skubal made just 26 starts on four days’ rest over the past three seasons and was seldom sent past 100 pitches — four times in 2024, three in 2025 and none in 2026, though the Dodgers allowed three such outings after acquiring him — so the Mets are expected to manage his usage carefully.