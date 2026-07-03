Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding festivities appear under way in NYC

Wedding-related events for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared under way Friday at Madison Square Garden, with a number of celebrities seen leaving hotels in Manhattan, according to published reports.

Those spotted in the area included Jennifer Lawrence, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Matthew Stafford, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Thomas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Alex Morgan, Julian Edelman, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp, Kareem Hunt and Abby Wambach.

The sightings are consistent with previous reports from various outlets that the 14-time Grammy Award winner and the three-time Super Bowl champion planned a series of wedding-related events in New York City, culminating in a celebration at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Police commissioner Jessica Tisch earlier referenced a potential “Taylor Swift wedding” when discussing events that would require additional police overtime funding this summer; Tisch said the comment was made in jest, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani later echoed the remark.

The New York Times reported that people who work for Swift have been seen at Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where stages are constructed for major concerts. Swift announced her engagement to Kelce in an Instagram post, and Kelce first shared the story of a failed friendship bracelet attempt on July 26, 2023, on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast.