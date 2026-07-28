Team USA 2028 stock watch: Brunson, Barnes, McDaniels and Harper rising

With the 2028 Olympics two years away and the Games set for Los Angeles, Team USA’s men’s basketball roster picture is already shifting, according to a recent analysis. The United States has won five straight Olympic golds and eight of nine since NBA players were eligible, but the program is in transition after veterans LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant led the way in Paris in 2024.

Guard Jalen Brunson was not among the initial 12 players projected in February, yet the piece notes his stock has climbed after earning Finals MVP honors. Brunson has won at every level — a state championship in high school, two national championships in college and an NBA title — and the analysis points to his late-game scoring, experience against top bigs such as Victor Wembanyama and a prior willingness to play for his country as factors boosting his candidacy.

Forward Scottie Barnes, described as a borderline addition in the preliminary projection, is said to be on firmer footing after the 2026 season. Barnes’ postseason lasted seven games before Toronto’s loss to Cleveland, but he averaged 24.1 points, 8.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds in those series, plus 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals. The analysis highlights that Barnes was the only regular-season player with more than 100 blocks and 100 steals, underscoring his defensive versatility.

Jaden McDaniels is identified as a rising perimeter stopper who fits a specific need. The analysis credits him with a career-best 41 percent from 3 this past season and notes his playoff work against Jamal Murray and De’Aaron Fox. McDaniels’ chemistry with Anthony Edwards and his age — he will be 27 at the 2028 Games — are cited as additional positives.

Guard Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs is listed among those whose stock has risen as well, with the analysis observing that the fiercest positional battle for the Olympic roster is likely to be at guard given the depth and quality of American backcourt options.