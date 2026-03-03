‘Ted Lasso’ actor Cristo Fernández joins El Paso on trial

Cristo Fernández, known globally for his role as the relentlessly upbeat striker Dani Rojas on the television series “Ted Lasso,” is taking a tangible step toward professional soccer by joining USL Championship side El Paso on trial. Fernández, whose character on the show helped popularize the catchphrase “Football is life,” is now working to translate his on-screen passion for the sport into an opportunity on the field with the Texas-based club.

While Fernández is primarily recognized as an actor, his connection to soccer predates his television fame. He has often spoken in interviews about his long-standing love of the sport and his own playing background before focusing on acting. The trial with El Paso represents a chance for him to test himself in a competitive professional environment within the United States soccer pyramid.

El Paso, which competes in the USL Championship, regularly evaluates players in training stints before making roster decisions. Fernández’s presence with the club will allow the technical staff to assess his physical readiness, technical skill, tactical understanding, and ability to adapt to the pace and demands of the professional game. Trials of this nature can last from a few days to several weeks, depending on team needs and player performance, though specific details about Fernández’s trial length or schedule have not been publicly disclosed.

The move has drawn attention because of the crossover between popular culture and professional sport. Fans of “Ted Lasso” are familiar with Fernández’s character, Dani Rojas, whose joyful approach to the game and attacking flair made him a central figure in the series. Now, interest is building around how Fernández the player will compare to his fictional counterpart, and how his skills might translate off the screen and onto the pitch for El Paso.

At this stage, the trial does not guarantee Fernández a contract, and no official announcement has been made regarding his long-term status with the club. For El Paso, the trial offers a low-risk opportunity to evaluate a player with a unique profile and a strong personal connection to the sport. For Fernández, it is a chance to reconnect with his original sporting ambition in a structured professional setting.

If the trial leads to a contract, Fernández would be joining a competitive league that features clubs from across the United States and serves as a key platform for player development and professional competition. Until any decision is finalized, he will focus on demonstrating his abilities in training, embracing the challenge of earning a place on the roster, and pursuing his real-life football aspirations in parallel with the character that first brought him widespread recognition.