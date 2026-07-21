Ten notable players who did not play at the 2026 World Cup

According to ESPN, the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada featured 1,248 selected players, and while most saw at least some action, a small group failed to record any minutes on the pitch. A number of high-profile names travelled with their nations but did not play during the six-week tournament.

France midfielder N’Golo Kanté did not enter the field, including during France’s third-place playoff defeat to England. England’s Kobbie Mainoo was the only England outfielder not to appear; illness kept him out of the third-place game. Manchester City’s James Trafford also did not play, remaining on the bench throughout the tournament.

Spain, the tournament winners, included several squad members who did not log minutes. Víctor Muñoz missed the opening matches through injury and did not feature. David Raya was left on the bench as Unai Simón conceded only one goal across the competition. Alejandro Grimaldo likewise did not play, with Marc Cucurella starting at left back for Spain.

Brazil centre back Bremer did not play, as Gabriel and Marquinhos formed the starting pairing. Uruguay’s Ronald Araújo picked up an injury just before the tournament that ruled him out of the first two matches against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, and he did not record any minutes for Uruguay.

Portugal defender Gonçalo Inácio, despite Portugal’s defensive depth with Rúben Dias and Renato Veiga, did not get onto the pitch during the tournament. In the Netherlands squad, Mats Wieffer — who might have been considered after Jurriën Timber’s injury — also failed to appear, with Denzel Dumfries playing every minute at right back for the Dutch.

These ten players were among the most notable to finish the World Cup without a single minute on the field, according to ESPN, joining a small group of squad members who watched the tournament unfold from the sidelines.