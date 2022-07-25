in NCAA Coach

Tennessee football recruiting violations under Jeremy Pruitt revealed

Now that Jeremy Pruitt has been removed as coach of the football team, the University of Tennessee is fully aware of the NCAA’s investigation into potential recruiting violations. The NCAA claims 18 breaches and over $60,000 in cash or presents given to athletes and their families by Pruitt, his wife, many coaches, recruiting staff, and at least one booster in a notice of charges delivered to the university on Friday.

The 51-page report was received by Knox News on Friday. Tennessee received praise from the NCAA in the notice of accusations for its “exemplary cooperation” in the inquiry and for self-reporting breaches. Additionally, it did not conclude that the university lacked institutional control, which is a key finding that likely exempts Tennessee from levels of penalty that would be program-crushing.

The NCAA alleges that during Pruitt’s time with the Vols from 2018 to 21 players received gifts and cash from him and his staff. And it claims that over a period of two and a half years, his wife Casey Pruitt paid a Tennessee player and his mother more than $15,000 in rent and vehicle payments. These offenses are all categorized as Level I, the most severe category.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Johnny Egan, a former Rockets coach, passes away aged 83

Guardians are defeated by the Red Sox, snapping a five-game losing streak