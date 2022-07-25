The 51-page report was received by Knox News on Friday. Tennessee received praise from the NCAA in the notice of accusations for its “exemplary cooperation” in the inquiry and for self-reporting breaches. Additionally, it did not conclude that the university lacked institutional control, which is a key finding that likely exempts Tennessee from levels of penalty that would be program-crushing.

The NCAA alleges that during Pruitt’s time with the Vols from 2018 to 21 players received gifts and cash from him and his staff. And it claims that over a period of two and a half years, his wife Casey Pruitt paid a Tennessee player and his mother more than $15,000 in rent and vehicle payments. These offenses are all categorized as Level I, the most severe category.