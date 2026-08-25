Tennessee, Peyton Manning and Cowboys figures among those remembering Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton died at 80, her estate announced Tuesday in a video shared on social media by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who served as her head of security. The announcement noted a career that spanned more than six decades and a wide cultural footprint beyond music.

Parton first stepped into the public eye in 1959 at age 13 with the single “Puppy Love.” Her recorded output included 49 studio albums and 25 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart, and she reached new prominence in 1973 with the songs “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” the latter of which was later popularized in a 1992 rendition by Whitney Houston.

Philanthropic work was a major part of Parton’s legacy. She donated millions through the Dollywood Foundation and founded the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children. She also used royalties from “I Will Always Love You” to invest in an office complex in Nashville. Reflecting on that decision, Parton said in 2021, “It was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was a whole strip mall. And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney.'”

Parton’s ties to Tennessee sports were long-standing. Born in the state, she was a devoted fan of Tennessee teams, regularly celebrating Volunteers wins on social media and being named the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s Tennessean of the Year in 2020. In 2023 she appeared at Neyland Stadium and was escorted by Peyton Manning to perform a rendition of “Rocky Top.”

Her most recent sports-related appearance came during the 2023 Thanksgiving halftime show at the Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game, when she wore a Cowboys cheerleader uniform and performed “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” closing with a mashup of “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” Teams and figures across sports have been paying tribute since her death, and her presence will be remembered both on and off the field.