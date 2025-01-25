Tennessee vs #1 Auburn NCAAM Game Recap

The Tennessee Volunteers and #1 Auburn Tigers squared off in a high-stakes SEC clash on January 25, 2025. Auburn entered the game as the nation’s top-ranked team, but Tennessee pulled off a stunning 82-77 upset, thanks to dominant defense and clutch shooting.

Game Recap

Tennessee started aggressively, with Santiago Vescovi knocking down three early three-pointers to give the Vols a 20-14 lead. Auburn’s Johni Broome kept the Tigers in the game with his inside presence, but Tennessee’s defense held strong, taking a 41-35 lead into halftime.

Auburn responded in the second half, with Jaylin Williams and Tre Donaldson leading a 12-4 run to briefly take the lead. However, Dalton Knecht took over in the final minutes, scoring 10 of his 24 points in the last five minutes, helping Tennessee seal the upset.

Key Performances

Tennessee Volunteers: Dalton Knecht: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Santiago Vescovi: 16 points, 4 three-pointers. Jonas Aidoo: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Auburn Tigers: Johni Broome: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks. Jaylin Williams: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Tre Donaldson: 10 points, 6 assists.



Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Tennessee: 48.1% Auburn: 45.3%

Three-Point Shooting: Tennessee: 40.0% (10/25) Auburn: 33.3% (8/24)

Turnovers: Tennessee: 9 Auburn: 13



Takeaways