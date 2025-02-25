Tennessee vs LSU NCAAM Recap

The #14 Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers squared off in an intense SEC battle on February 25, 2025. Tennessee showcased its defensive dominance, securing a 71-59 victory behind Zakai Zeigler’s playmaking and Jonas Aidoo’s presence in the paint.
The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to score early. Tennessee’s defense forced eight first-half turnovers, while LSU kept the game close with strong inside scoring from Jalen Reed. The Volunteers held a 32-27 halftime lead.
In the second half, Tennessee took control, going on a 12-2 run sparked by Santiago Vescovi’s three-point shooting. LSU attempted to rally behind Jordan Wright, but Tennessee’s defensive pressure and rebounding advantage secured the win.
Key Performances
Tennessee Volunteers:
- Zakai Zeigler: 14 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.
- Jonas Aidoo: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.
- Santiago Vescovi: 13 points, 3 three-pointers.
LSU Tigers:
- Jordan Wright: 16 points, 6 rebounds.
- Jalen Reed: 12 points, 7 rebounds.
- Tyrell Ward: 10 points, 3 assists.
Statistical Highlights
- Field Goal Percentage:
- Tennessee: 46.5%
- LSU: 41.2%
- Three-Point Shooting:
- Tennessee: 38.1% (8/21)
- LSU: 32.5% (6/20)
- Turnovers:
- Tennessee: 9
- LSU: 15
Takeaways
- Tennessee’s defense remains elite, forcing turnovers and limiting LSU’s shot attempts.
- Zakai Zeigler controlled the tempo, proving to be Tennessee’s key offensive initiator.
- LSU struggled from deep, making it difficult to keep pace with Tennessee’s perimeter shooting.
Call-to-Action (CTA):
For more NCAAM recaps, March Madness projections, and expert insights, subscribe now. Stay updated as teams fight for conference tournament seeding!