Tennessee vs LSU NCAAM Recap

The #14 Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers squared off in an intense SEC battle on February 25, 2025. Tennessee showcased its defensive dominance, securing a 71-59 victory behind Zakai Zeigler’s playmaking and Jonas Aidoo’s presence in the paint.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to score early. Tennessee’s defense forced eight first-half turnovers, while LSU kept the game close with strong inside scoring from Jalen Reed. The Volunteers held a 32-27 halftime lead.

In the second half, Tennessee took control, going on a 12-2 run sparked by Santiago Vescovi’s three-point shooting. LSU attempted to rally behind Jordan Wright, but Tennessee’s defensive pressure and rebounding advantage secured the win.

Key Performances

Tennessee Volunteers:

  • Zakai Zeigler: 14 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.
  • Jonas Aidoo: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.
  • Santiago Vescovi: 13 points, 3 three-pointers.

LSU Tigers:

  • Jordan Wright: 16 points, 6 rebounds.
  • Jalen Reed: 12 points, 7 rebounds.
  • Tyrell Ward: 10 points, 3 assists.

Statistical Highlights

  • Field Goal Percentage:
    • Tennessee: 46.5%
    • LSU: 41.2%
  • Three-Point Shooting:
    • Tennessee: 38.1% (8/21)
    • LSU: 32.5% (6/20)
  • Turnovers:
    • Tennessee: 9
    • LSU: 15

Takeaways

  • Tennessee’s defense remains elite, forcing turnovers and limiting LSU’s shot attempts.
  • Zakai Zeigler controlled the tempo, proving to be Tennessee’s key offensive initiator.
  • LSU struggled from deep, making it difficult to keep pace with Tennessee’s perimeter shooting.

Written by Eduardo Marin

