Tennessee vs LSU NCAAM Recap

The #14 Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers squared off in an intense SEC battle on February 25, 2025. Tennessee showcased its defensive dominance, securing a 71-59 victory behind Zakai Zeigler’s playmaking and Jonas Aidoo’s presence in the paint.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to score early. Tennessee’s defense forced eight first-half turnovers, while LSU kept the game close with strong inside scoring from Jalen Reed. The Volunteers held a 32-27 halftime lead.

In the second half, Tennessee took control, going on a 12-2 run sparked by Santiago Vescovi’s three-point shooting. LSU attempted to rally behind Jordan Wright, but Tennessee’s defensive pressure and rebounding advantage secured the win.

Key Performances

Tennessee Volunteers:

Zakai Zeigler: 14 points, 7 assists, 3 steals.

14 points, 7 assists, 3 steals. Jonas Aidoo: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks.

12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks. Santiago Vescovi: 13 points, 3 three-pointers.

LSU Tigers:

Jordan Wright: 16 points, 6 rebounds.

16 points, 6 rebounds. Jalen Reed: 12 points, 7 rebounds.

12 points, 7 rebounds. Tyrell Ward: 10 points, 3 assists.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Tennessee: 46.5% LSU: 41.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Tennessee: 38.1% (8/21) LSU: 32.5% (6/20)

Turnovers: Tennessee: 9 LSU: 15



Takeaways

Tennessee’s defense remains elite , forcing turnovers and limiting LSU’s shot attempts.

, forcing turnovers and limiting LSU’s shot attempts. Zakai Zeigler controlled the tempo , proving to be Tennessee’s key offensive initiator.

, proving to be Tennessee’s key offensive initiator. LSU struggled from deep, making it difficult to keep pace with Tennessee’s perimeter shooting.

