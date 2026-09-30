Texans 0-3 again after reaching playoffs following 0-3 last season

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans find themselves 0-3 for the second consecutive year after late-game breakdowns again decided multiple early-season contests. In Week 1, quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked and fumbled inside the red zone against the Buffalo Bills, and in Week 3 the Texans’ defense yielded a game-winning field goal to the Indianapolis Colts with 16 seconds remaining.

Offensively, Houston has struggled. The team is averaging 18 points (tied for 23rd) and 326 yards (14th in total offense), and Stroud has been sacked 10 times, tied for the second-most in the NFL. Stroud acknowledged the familiarity of the situation and said, “We’ve been here before. We can get these fixed, and we will.” He added there are “no excuses” for the team’s performance.

Last season’s Texans became the only team to reach the postseason after an 0-3 start under the current playoff format, according to ESPN Research, and were one of seven teams in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs after beginning 0-3. Houston started 3-5 last season before winning its final nine games and reaching the divisional round. Coach DeMeco Ryans declined to lean on that history, saying, “If we’re 0-3, obviously I haven’t coached good enough…I’ve got to coach better. If I coach better, we’ll find ourselves on the winning side.”

Defensively, the unit has been steadier after allowing 36 points in Week 1. The Texans have since yielded 19.5 points per game (tied for 11th) and 283 yards per game (eighth fewest). The defense ranks fourth-best in success rate (33%), has the second-most sacks (nine), third in tackle-for-loss rate (11.5%), sixth in yards per play (4.4) and fifth in quarterback pressure rate (22.1).

The run game has been an acute problem. According to Next Gen Stats, Houston’s offensive line has allowed running backs David Montgomery and Woody Marks to be hit at the line of scrimmage on 66.7% of carries, the highest rate by eight percentage points. With right guard Ed Ingram sidelined the past two weeks with a groin injury, the team has given up a 33% stuff rate (the highest against) and its running backs average minus-0.3 yards before contact — the lowest in the league — helping produce the NFL’s lowest rushing yards from running backs at 33 per game. Ryans said staffers are examining the running game closely: “We’re looking at everything from an offensive standpoint of the running game.”