Texans add Marvin Harrison Jr. as part of aggressive push to fix WR2 spot

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that sent a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick to Arizona, another move in the franchise’s sustained effort to bolster its receiving corps while the team sits at 1-4.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said the deal was part of an ongoing evaluation of how to improve the roster. Ryans described the front office process as an annual assessment of team needs and available options, noting that sometimes the answer is adding to the wide receiver room depending on what a player offers versus what the team must give up.

The Harrison addition follows a string of aggressive transactions aimed at supporting quarterback C.J. Stroud and complementing the Texans’ top receiver, Nico Collins. Houston acquired four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs from Buffalo in 2024 for a second-round pick; Diggs was on pace for a 1,000-yard season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8 and was not re-signed. The Texans then added Christian Kirk in the 2025 offseason, but Kirk totaled a career-low 239 receiving yards in his lone season in Houston.

Late in August the Texans traded for Kayshon Boutte from New England, sending safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots after rookie Jayden Higgins tore an ACL in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders. Higgins, a second-round pick in 2025, had been emerging in camp and was projected to be Houston’s No. 2 receiver alongside Collins. The organization has used other draft picks on receivers as well, including third-round selections on Tank Dell (2023) and Jaylin Noel (2025) and sixth-round selections on Xavier Hutchinson (2023) and Lewis Bond (2026).

Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 1,578 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 33 NFL games. He and Stroud were teammates at Ohio State in 2021 and 2022, and Stroud was a driving force behind the trade, praising Harrison’s work ethic and character and expressing enthusiasm about reuniting the pair.

Ryans added that while the Texans have not specifically targeted pass catchers each year, this marks the fifth time the club has traded for a wide receiver since 2023 — the most of any team during that span, according to ESPN Research.