Texans, Chargers 0-4; 49ers unbeaten while Rams remain Super Bowl favorites

Four weeks into the NFL season, the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers remain winless, a deeper stumble than expected, according to the report. The San Francisco 49ers have started 4-0, while the Los Angeles Rams are described as Super Bowl favorites even as questions linger about their regular-season win total.

Houston entered the week 0-4 and 0-4 against the spread, with preseason Super Bowl odds listed at 45-1 and 18-1 entering Week 1, according to the report. The Texans are allowing 27 points per game after yielding 17 per game last season. The offseason investment in the run game has yet to show results: David Montgomery is averaging 2.7 yards per carry, leaving C.J. Stroud to generate most of the offense. Stroud has thrown for 1,141 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. The team ranks in the top half of the league in red-zone attempts but in the bottom 10 in red-zone touchdowns. The report notes Houston has matched opponents in total yardage, owns a positive turnover margin and has lost two games by four points or less.

The Chargers are also 0-4 and 0-3-1 ATS, with preseason Super Bowl odds listed at 100-1 and 17-1 entering Week 1, the report says. Offensive-line health has been a major issue: OT Rashawn Slater is listed as doubtful, OT Joe Alt and G Trevor Penning are questionable, and C Tyler Biadasz is on injured reserve. Justin Herbert has faced unstable protection, has turned the ball over and has struggled to create explosive plays. The defense, working without coordinator Jesse Minter, has declined but generated five turnovers against Buffalo in a loss, according to the report.

The report recommends simplification for the Chargers: lean on backs Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell, incorporate more motion and quicker throws, and reduce reliance on Herbert to rescue every possession. It also notes the schedule will limit the team’s ability to recover.

San Francisco’s 4-0 start validated a preseason over on 9.5 wins, the report states. Brock Purdy has been outstanding, the receiving additions are producing, and the 49ers are finding balance in the run game while winning without heavy reliance on turnovers or unusual kicking outcomes. Context for the early slate includes a neutral-site opener against the Rams and other opponents with varied strengths, the report adds.