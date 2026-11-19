The Houston Texans and Washington Commanders opened Week 11 by unveiling new uniform looks, with Houston debuting its Rivalries combination on Thursday night and Washington rolling out its all-black alternates on Monday night, according to team descriptions.

The Texans will wear a primarily white Rivalries kit against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The uniform incorporates H‑Town blue and battle red, with Houston’s signature blue street tiles applied to the helmet, name plate, sleeve, collar and pant stripes in a two‑tone battle red and blue finish. The jersey numbers draw inspiration from the city’s “be someone” bridge, and the club will wear a liberty white helmet for the first time, a tribute to the white prototype Robert C. McNair revealed in 1999; the helmet’s face mask uses a chrome H‑town blue finish, a nod to Houston’s car culture.

The Commanders’ all-black alternates, dubbed the “Hail Raiser,” make their debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. That set features a black helmet displaying an interwoven spear and “W” logo on both sides, burgundy and gold stripes on the sleeves and pants, a three‑stripe look on top of the helmet and solid burgundy block numbers outlined in gold, according to the team.

The Buffalo Bills will also wear a Rivalries look against the Miami Dolphins, returning to their all‑white “Cold Front” combination with icy details. The shoulder sleeve includes a chrome charging buffalo — the first time a Bills uniform incorporates that element — and the white helmet carries a frosty metallic charging buffalo logo. Shoulder and pant patterns show a cracked‑ice texture and a snowfall‑like pattern across the design.

Detroit will sport its “Motor City Muscle” all‑black set versus Tampa Bay, featuring a Honolulu blue matte helmet with a silver leaping lion logo and a black stripe down the middle; that design was introduced in 2024 and was previously worn in Week 7. A full Week 11 uniform list was released, excluding teams on bye: the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.