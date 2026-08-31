Texans defense chasing ‘perfection’ after dominant 2025 season

HOUSTON — Coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke have set a high standard for the Houston Texans defense: perfection. Burke said the unit is “chasing perfection,” and pointed to an Aug. 8 practice — delayed by lightning before fans watched the defense record sacks, intercept quarterback C.J. Stroud twice and allow minimal yardage — as an example. Despite the dominant showing, Burke called the performance “OK,” noting the defense allowed one rushing first down and a completion that was close to a first down.

Ryans stressed the process required to sustain excellence. “It’s a build to get there,” Ryans said. “We’re not afraid of the work that it takes to be put in to get there, and that’s what we’re achieving day by day.” The coaching staff has emphasized execution and continual improvement rather than resting on past results.

Last season provided ample reason for high expectations. The Texans finished 12-5, and the defense ranked No. 1 in yards allowed (277 per game), No. 2 in points allowed (17.4) and third in forced turnovers (29), according to ESPN. The unit pressured and forced errors from opposing signal-callers, producing a combined eight turnovers against Pro Bowl quarterbacks including Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold.

Their performance against Buffalo drew particular attention. The Texans registered eight sacks on Josh Allen, and safety Calen Bullock forced three turnovers — two interceptions and a forced fumble — in that game. Individual honors followed: cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive end Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and Bullock were named to the Pro Bowl; Danielle Hunter was a second-team All-Pro while Stingley and Anderson earned first-team All-Pro recognition.

Roster moves this offseason were limited. The Texans signed safety Reed Blankenship to a three-year, $24 million contract and selected Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round. Players say the focus remains on daily work. “You can’t climb that mountain on Day 1, but you also can’t look back either,” Al-Shaair said. “It’s just taking it one day at a time, one step at a time, and we’re on the right track.” Kamari Lassiter added to ESPN that studying both made and missed plays reveals ways to improve.