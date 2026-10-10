Texans, Titans meet in Nashville searching for first win after 0-4 starts

For the second straight year the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans meet desperately seeking their first victory. Both teams enter Sunday’s game in Nashville 0-4 and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, according to the source. Houston blanked Tennessee 23-0 in last season’s meeting, finished 12-5 and advanced to the divisional round, while Tennessee went 3-14 and secured the No. 4 pick in the draft, the source said.

Titans coach Robert Saleh said momentum and confidence are crucial and that a single win could spark a turnaround. “Anything’s achievable,” Saleh said Wednesday. He pointed to turnovers, penalties and missed assignments as recurring problems and stressed the need to learn how not to lose before learning how to win.

Tennessee sits in a prolonged skid inside the division, carrying a 10-game losing streak to AFC South opponents and a six-game regular-season losing streak that is tied for the longest currently, according to the source. Through four weeks the Jaguars (3-1) and Colts (2-2) lead the AFC South.

Houston arrived the season with higher expectations and was viewed as a favorite to win the division, but it must defy long odds to reach the postseason after an 0-4 start — only the 1992 Chargers have made the playoffs after such a start, the source noted. The Texans already lost to the Colts in Week 3, which leaves them behind on interdivisional results.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the personal dimension of the matchup, calling Saleh a close friend. “Saleh means a lot to me and when it comes to coaching and why I’m coaching,” Ryans said. “He’s going to have his guys fired up, ready to play. We’re in the same position. … May the best man win.”

Saleh highlighted recent late-game miscues as key reasons for Tennessee’s losses: the Titans have dropped their past three games by a combined 17 points, including a blown coverage that allowed Philadelphia a last-minute game-winning touchdown in Week 2 and an interception by Cam Ward in the end zone that halted a potential go-ahead drive against the New York Giants. Saleh noted his ties to Houston, where he broke into the NFL as a defensive intern in 2005, and Titans controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk has longtime Oilers roots; her reaction after then-coach Brian Callahan’s 32-27 Week 12 win over the Texans in 2024 was the last time Tennessee beat Houston, the source said. Saleh added he does not feel pressure from Adams-Strunk to win simply because the opponent is Houston.