Texans to showcase David Montgomery’s all-around game

HOUSTON — During a dress-rehearsal practice at NRG Stadium days before Houston’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to running back David Montgomery that resulted in an 80-yard touchdown after Montgomery raced untouched into the end zone, a score that sent teammates flooding onto the field in an otherwise empty stadium, according to ESPN.

Houston acquired Montgomery from the Detroit Lions in March in a trade that sent offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder to Detroit, according to ESPN. The expectation when the Texans made the deal was for Montgomery to be a lead back, but Montgomery has emphasized to ESPN that he wants to demonstrate more than just physical running — he said he is excited to showcase his dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver.

Montgomery has shown production in multiple facets of the game. Since his 2019 rookie season with the Chicago Bears, he has averaged 4.6 yards on runs outside the tackles and 4.1 yards running inside, per ESPN. He has 1,890 career receiving yards with four receiving touchdowns and accumulated 2,506 rushing yards (17th) and 33 rushing touchdowns (eighth) over his three seasons with the Lions, according to ESPN. In Detroit he shared a backfield with All-Pro Jahmyr Gibbs, a pairing that carried the nickname “Sonic and Knuckles,” per ESPN.

Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley told ESPN he has been pleased with Montgomery through the first offseason. Caley said Montgomery is a grounded runner who is also effective in the passing game and reliable in pass protection, and that those traits have helped other backs in camp improve. Running back Woody Marks has also drawn praise in Houston’s backfield, according to ESPN.

The Texans are seeking to take pressure off Stroud and believe a power running game aligned with coach DeMeco Ryans’ identity can help the offense, according to ESPN. Ryans called the 80-yard reception a major momentum boost, praised Montgomery’s route-running in camp and said the back can spark the offense both with big plays and by being a vocal leader, ESPN reported.