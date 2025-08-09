Texans vs Vikings: Preseason Week 1 Prediction and Key Matchups

The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings clash on Friday night in their 2025 NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams enter the game looking to evaluate depth players, especially at quarterback and in the secondary.

While wins aren’t the priority in preseason, this game could serve as an early barometer for coaching strategies and player development under revamped rosters.

Texans Outlook

The Texans are expected to start C.J. Stroud for a brief opening series before giving way to backup Davis Mills and rookie third-stringer Clayton Tune. Houston will be testing its young wide receiver corps and monitoring how Derek Stingley Jr. holds up after offseason recovery.

Player to Watch: Rookie RB Jase McClellan is fighting for the RB2 spot and should see plenty of carries in the second half.

Vikings Outlook

The Vikings will give limited reps to Kirk Cousins, with most of the offensive snaps going to Nick Mullens and rookie QB J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota’s new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, will get a first look at his retooled secondary against a mobile QB group.

Player to Watch: WR Jordan Addison, entering his sophomore season, looks to solidify a starting role opposite Justin Jefferson.

Prediction

Expect a tight, defensively driven contest with flashes of offensive promise from both benches.

Final Prediction: Texans 17 – Vikings 13

