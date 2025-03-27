Texas Children’s Open 2025 Tees Off

Tournament Preview – March 27, 2025

The Texas Children’s Open returns to the PGA Tour schedule this week, teeing off on March 27, 2025, at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. As players gear up ahead of The Masters, this event offers a final chance to fine-tune form and earn valuable FedEx Cup points.

This year’s field features a mix of top-ranked talent and rising stars, including Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth, and Brian Campbell, who’s fresh off his win at the Mexico Open. With favorable weather and firm greens, scoring opportunities will be abundant in Round 1.

Featured Groups – Round 1

⛳ Group 1: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala

Spieth returns to his home state looking to build momentum for Augusta.

⛳ Group 2: Ludvig Åberg, Min Woo Lee, Tony Finau

All three have been in strong form, with Åberg looking for his first PGA Tour win.

⛳ Group 3: Brian Campbell, Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

Campbell enters as one of the hottest players on Tour after a wire-to-wire win in Mexico.

Course Preview: Memorial Park GC

Par: 70

Length: 7,435 yards

Signature Hole: No. 16 – A par-5 risk-reward with water guarding the green

Key Challenge: Tight fairways and demanding approach shots into small greens

Players to Watch

Jordan Spieth: Always dangerous in Texas with a strong record here.

Ludvig Åberg: Gaining attention as a breakout performer in 2025.

Min Woo Lee: One of the most aggressive iron players in the field.

Predictions – Round 1 Leader

🎯 Pick: Ludvig Åberg (-5) – His current form and tee-to-green consistency give him the edge in ideal scoring conditions.

