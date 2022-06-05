Texas State earned another notch to its historic season on Saturday night, defeating No. 2 overall seed Stanford 5-2 at the Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California, to win a second game in an NCAA regional for the first time. Late Sunday, the Bobcats met the Cardinal, an 8-4 victory over UC-Santa Barbara, for a chance to play in next week’s super regionals. As a result, only one game remains for a super regional spot. Most experts believe Texas State will have its best year ever this year.
With its 13th win in the last 14 games, Texas State (47-12) extended a program-record win run, halting Stanford’s 17-game winning streak (42-15). “It’s exciting to get our program’s name out there.” Tristan Stivors of the Bobcats stated, “Just letting the world know who we are. We’re going to make a name for ourselves. We’ve already done so, and we’ll continue to do so for many years to come. I can assure you of that.”