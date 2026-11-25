At American Thanksgiving, teams are judged by whether they have a seat at the playoff table. According to the American Thanksgiving NHL Panic Index, roughly 77% of clubs that occupied playoff berths at Thanksgiving since the 2013-14 shift to the wild-card format ultimately reached the postseason, and in 2025-26, 12 of the 16 teams in playoff positions made the cut.

The Panic Index also notes there is still room for comebacks. Since the NHL expanded to 30-plus franchises, multiple teams every season have reached the playoffs after being outside the picture at Thanksgiving; over the past 10 seasons, 22 teams have rallied to make the postseason after sitting outside the playoff picture at U.S. Thanksgiving. Since 1995, six teams have overcome deficits of seven points or more at Thanksgiving to qualify, the most recent example being the Edmonton Oilers in 2023, who were 10 points back at Thanksgiving.

The Index places four clubs in a zero-panic tier: the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. The Panic Index describes the Hurricanes as reigning Stanley Cup champions dominating the early season, with an .813 points percentage (18-3-3) through 24 games and an NHL-best plus-45 goal differential entering Wednesday’s games.

Minnesota led the NHL in points (41) entering Wednesday’s games, with a .788 points percentage and a plus-37 goal differential, and the team was 12-0-3 in its last 15 (.900). The Index highlights Kirill Kaprizov’s 15-game point streak as a franchise mark, Jesper Wallstedt’s .924 save percentage and 16-2-4 record, and Quinn Hughes’ 34 points in 24 games before suffering an injury.

The Panic Index reported that after 26 regular-season games Connor McDavid was projected to finish with 187 points, and that Edmonton led the Pacific with more than a dozen-point cushion over the fourth-place team while ranking among the top-10 teams defensively with goaltending contributions from Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. Vegas, second to Edmonton in the Pacific and relatively healthy, was noted for divisional advantage and for a Stathletes projection giving the Golden Knights a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs.

The Panic Index groups the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning in a “panicked but relatively pleased” tier, indicating concern but not immediate crisis in the standings, according to the Index.