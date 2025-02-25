The Bay Golf Club Leads the SOFI Cup

As the 2025 SOFI Cup continues, The Bay Golf Club has emerged as the current leader, maintaining its dominance with consistent team play and strong individual performances. After the latest round, The Bay sits atop the standings at 35-under-par, holding a three-stroke lead over the Royal Palm Golf Club.

SOFI Cup Standings – Top 5 Teams

Position Team Name Score (Under Par) Key Player Performance 1st The Bay Golf Club -35 Patrick Cantlay (-7) 2nd Royal Palm Golf Club -32 Viktor Hovland (-6) 3rd Oakwood National GC -30 Collin Morikawa (-5) 4th Seaside Dunes Golf Club -28 Xander Schauffele (-6) 5th Magnolia Hills -27 Rickie Fowler (-4)

Key Performances Driving The Bay’s Success

📌 Patrick Cantlay (-7 overall): His precision iron play has helped The Bay maintain control of the leaderboard.

📌 Matt Fitzpatrick (-6 overall): A strong putting performance has kept The Bay consistent in the final rounds.

📌 Team Chemistry: The Bay Golf Club has displayed a balanced approach, with all members contributing across rounds.

What’s Next? Final Rounds & Competition Outlook

With two rounds remaining, the competition is far from over. Royal Palm Golf Club is closing in, with Viktor Hovland delivering clutch performances to keep the race tight. The final stretch will test The Bay’s resilience, especially with challenging weather conditions expected in the coming rounds.

Predictions & Expectations

, making them a dangerous challenger. Final Score Projection: The Bay (-42) edges out Royal Palm (-40) in the last round.

Final Thoughts

The SOFI Cup leaderboard is shaping up for an exciting finish, with The Bay Golf Club holding the lead. Can they hold off a late surge from challengers, or will another team make a push to claim victory?