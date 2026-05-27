Theerathon Bunmathan’s midfield renaissance seals ASEAN Club Championship

Theerathon Bunmathan, once renowned as a marauding left-back, further underscored his second-act as a central midfielder by playing a decisive role in Buriram United’s successful defence of the ASEAN Club Championship, according to the report. Theerathon spent the first decade of his career as a left-back, earning a move to Japan with Vissel Kobe and later winning the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos before returning to Buriram United at the end of 2021.

With options at left-back available, the switch into the engine room was made straightforward and has paid dividends. Theerathon had already been recognised for his performances in midfield at international level, being named the Most Valuable Player at the 2022 ASEAN Championship, and at age 35 he added another regional standout display to his résumé, according to the report.

In the two-legged final against Selangor, Theerathon produced a visionary assist and a spectacular goal in the second leg to spark a 2-1 victory on the night and a 3-1 aggregate win for Buriram. He also supplied the assist for the only goal in the opening leg, meaning his left foot directly decided both matches in the tie, the report said.

The first of those decisive contributions in the return leg was a long, clipped pass to Suphanat Mueanta from just outside the centre circle. The pass, measured at roughly 40 yards, found Suphanat despite the distance and a 12-year age gap between the pair, allowing Suphanat to equalise after Selangor had taken the lead, according to the report.

Theerathon then produced the match-winner. After a ball from Robert Žulj was cleared to the edge of the area, Theerathon met the looping clearance as it dropped and struck the ball cleanly with his left foot. Selangor goalkeeper Sikh Izhan was scarcely able to move before the shot found the net, the report said.

Once known for precise deliveries from wide and the occasional goal from set pieces, Theerathon’s left boot has become an even more potent weapon from a central position. The report notes his combination of delicate distribution and powerful shooting has been central to Buriram’s title defence.