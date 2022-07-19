in NCAA Committee

Thiros appointed as the NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee’s chairperson

The athletic director at Idaho State University The new Chair of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee is Pauline Thiros. During the last year of her four-year appointment to the committee, she will serve in this role.

The NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee, which consists of ten members representing all of the membership, is responsible for choosing and seeding the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships, choosing a venue, and organizing and managing the NCAA Volleyball Championships. Additionally, the Committee plays a crucial role in collaborating with NCAA Division I volleyball coaches and the membership to suggest and offer comments on rule changes, competitions, and efforts to improve the sport.

“It is a privilege to chair this committee on behalf of the Big Sky Conference and its members. The status and prestige of women’s volleyball at the national level will be improved, and we’ll keep working to deliver incredible championship experiences,” Thiros added. She has been the athletic director at Idaho State University since 2018.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blazers defeat the Knicks and win the NBA 2K23 Summer League championship