The NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee, which consists of ten members representing all of the membership, is responsible for choosing and seeding the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships, choosing a venue, and organizing and managing the NCAA Volleyball Championships. Additionally, the Committee plays a crucial role in collaborating with NCAA Division I volleyball coaches and the membership to suggest and offer comments on rule changes, competitions, and efforts to improve the sport.

“It is a privilege to chair this committee on behalf of the Big Sky Conference and its members. The status and prestige of women’s volleyball at the national level will be improved, and we’ll keep working to deliver incredible championship experiences,” Thiros added. She has been the athletic director at Idaho State University since 2018.