Three Premier League clubs track Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup after the Norway international impressed at the World Cup, according to A Bola. The 22-year-old made six appearances for Norway at the tournament, and the report says all three Premier League clubs have been watching his situation closely.

Schjelderup still has two years remaining on his Benfica contract but is said to be open to a new challenge this summer. A Bola adds that any departure would likely require an offer of at least €40 million.

Elsewhere in transfer developments, AS Roma are reported by Corriere dello Sport to be interested in Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. Roma are reportedly considering a €38 million proposal for the 22-year-old, who moved to Chelsea from Manchester United for £40 million last summer. Corriere dello Sport says Roma are also open to an initial loan with an optional permanent clause. The report notes Garnacho missed Argentina’s World Cup squad and has been training away from Chelsea’s first team this summer.

Manchester United are reported by ESPN to be close to signing Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, with the club set to trigger a £35 million release clause in the Belgian midfielder’s contract. TEAMtalk reports that Mason Mount has drawn inquiries from Aston Villa and Newcastle, though United manager Michael Carrick is said to be keen to retain the 27-year-old because of his versatility and his impact on the dressing room. According to ESPN, Tielemans’ move has been a key factor in the wider midfield discussions at Old Trafford.

Other links include The Athletic’s report that Barcelona could move on Ferran Torres, with Paris Saint-Germain among interested parties and a fee potentially above €40 million, and Mundo Deportivo’s claim that Atletico Madrid have targeted Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal. Multiple outlets continue to circulate a range of domestic and international transfer rumors as clubs prepare for the summer window.