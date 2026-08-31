Three recommended wagers for every NFL team in 2026

The 2026 NFL season guide lays out three suggested wagers for each of the league’s 32 teams, covering season win totals, division and Super Bowl futures, and individual player props. Odds cited in the guide are by DraftKings and subject to change, according to the guide.

Arizona Cardinals — The guide recommends Arizona UNDER 4.5 wins (-186), Trey McBride receiving yards UNDER 999.5 (-110) and Jeremiyah Love rushing TDs UNDER 5.5 (+100). The cardinals are listed with the league’s hardest schedule, and the guide notes McBride’s receiving total is vulnerable if the team lacks consistent quarterback play and experiences statistical regression; Love entered camp with an ankle injury.

Atlanta Falcons — Suggested wagers include UNDER 6.5 wins (+130), a bet on fewest regular-season wins (15-1) and Bijan Robinson rushing TDs UNDER 8.5 (+100). The guide points to quarterback uncertainty and a suspect defense as reasons to expect inconsistency, and it notes Robinson can still produce yards while falling short of the touchdown threshold.

Baltimore Ravens — The guide lists Baltimore UNDER 11.5 wins (-140), Zay Flowers receiving TDs UNDER 5.5 (-120) and Trey Hendrickson sacks UNDER 12.25 (-125). The under on wins reflects a very high benchmark to reach, Flowers has never scored more than five receiving TDs in a season due to size limiting red-zone opportunities, and Hendrickson’s sack total is characterized as a large number to clear even with health.

Buffalo Bills — Recommended plays are OVER 10.5 wins (-120), to win the AFC East (-136) and James Cook III rushing yards UNDER 1,224.5 (-110). The guide identifies Buffalo as a co-AFC favorite with Baltimore and expresses confidence in the over and division bet; the Cook number is described as difficult to reach if he misses games.

Carolina Panthers — The guide calls for Carolina OVER 6.5 wins (-166), OVER 2.5 division wins (-165) and Bryce Young passing TDs UNDER 20.5 (-110). Following last season’s playoff appearance, the Panthers are viewed as poised to improve, with the division wins target relying on a middling NFC South and home-field advantage; the Young passing-TD under fits a potential run- and defense-oriented approach under coach Dave Canales.