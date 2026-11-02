Thumb injury clouds Lamar Jackson’s Ravens future, contract questions loom

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with a visibly misshapen right thumb after what appeared to be contact with Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau on his final throw. Jackson walked off the field examining the injured hand and later exited the stadium with his right hand in a brace, an image that underscored uncertainty about the remainder of the season.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Jackson will undergo surgery and that the injury is “potentially” season-ending. The development raises immediate questions about the team’s outlook this year and deepens uncertainty around Jackson’s future with Baltimore.

Contract matters already complicated the picture before the injury. Jackson’s deal runs through 2027 and carries an $84.34 million cap figure for next season that has been described as untenable given Baltimore’s cap outlook. The Ravens are projected to be $45.94 million over the 2027 cap, according to Over The Cap, and owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta have publicly pressed for urgency on an extension over the past 10 months without reporting a new agreement.

Jackson represents himself and holds both no-trade and no-tag clauses, meaning any trade would require his consent and likely a list of teams to which he would agree to be moved. DeCosta said on Sept. 2, “I’m optimistic. We would love to get a deal done as soon as possible.” Bisciotti said previously that he hopes to “plug a new number in the same contract” Jackson signed last year, while noting the annual figure would be higher.

On the field, Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP who ranks second in career passer rating (102.7) and first in career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,666). He has missed 18 games over the past six seasons with various injuries, and if he misses the rest of this season he would have started and finished 14 of 34 games in 2025 and 2026. The season has underscored how the Ravens have flopped without Jackson and how crucial a resolution on his contract has become; former Ravens defensive coordinator and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan said he would “absolutely hate him playing in a different uniform.”