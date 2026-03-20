Thunder cite scheduling conflict, will not visit White House during D.C. trip

The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder will not visit the White House during their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C., with the team attributing the decision to a timing issue.

Oklahoma City is scheduled to be in the nation’s capital this weekend for a road game, a window that is often used by defending champions across professional sports to coordinate a ceremonial visit to the White House. In this case, the Thunder and the White House were unable to align their schedules, and no visit will take place during this trip.

Team officials and the White House did not immediately provide further details on the specific scheduling conflict, and no alternative date has been announced. It remains unclear whether the Thunder and the administration will attempt to arrange a separate visit at a later time or wait until a future road swing to revisit the possibility.

White House visits by championship teams have long been part of the broader tradition of celebrating major professional and collegiate titles in the United States. Those visits typically include a tour of the White House, a ceremony recognizing the team’s achievement, and brief remarks by both the president and team representatives. Such events are often dependent on coordinating the team’s travel plans with the president’s official schedule and other White House commitments.

In recent years, some championship teams across leagues have faced similar logistical hurdles, with trips sometimes being postponed, modified, or canceled due to calendar constraints. Travel demands, condensed regular-season schedules, and other obligations can complicate efforts to find a mutually workable date.

For now, the Thunder will treat the weekend trip as a standard stop on their regular-season schedule, focused on game preparation and travel. The organization has not indicated whether discussions about a future White House visit are ongoing.

As defending NBA champions, the Thunder enter this visit to Washington as one of the league’s most closely watched teams. While fans and observers may have anticipated a ceremonial appearance in addition to on-court action, this particular road swing will not include a stop at the White House, with timing cited as the deciding factor.