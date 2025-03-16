Thunder vs Bucks NBA Recap: Highlights

Game Recap

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks faced off on March 16, 2025, in a highly anticipated cross-conference showdown featuring two of the NBA’s top teams. In a game filled with all-star caliber performances and playoff-level intensity, the Bucks edged out a 116-112 win, behind a dominant night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The first half was electric, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 18 points and leading Oklahoma City to a slim 58-56 halftime advantage. The Bucks kept pace thanks to Khris Middleton’s perimeter shooting, and Brook Lopez’s defense inside helped limit OKC’s second-chance points.

The third quarter saw Milwaukee seize momentum, going on a 13-4 run midway through the frame. Giannis attacked the rim relentlessly, while Damian Lillard facilitated offense with smart passing and timely shooting. The Thunder responded in the fourth, narrowing the gap to two points in the final minute, but two clutch free throws by Lillard and a key block by Lopez sealed the win for Milwaukee.

Key Performances

Milwaukee Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 34 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists.

Damian Lillard: 22 points, 7 assists, 2 steals.

Brook Lopez: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 points, 6 assists, 2 steals.

Chet Holmgren: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Jalen Williams: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Thunder: 48.6% Bucks: 50.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Thunder: 11/28 (39.3%) Bucks: 12/30 (40.0%)

Free Throws: Thunder: 15/20 Bucks: 18/22



Takeaways

Giannis continues to dominate physically , overwhelming opponents with his power and finesse.

The Thunder’s young core competed at a high level , proving they can contend with elite teams.

Milwaukee’s playoff experience showed late, as they executed better down the stretch and made crucial stops.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

For more NBA recaps, playoff previews, and player performance breakdowns, subscribe now. Stay tuned as teams make their final push toward the NBA postseason!