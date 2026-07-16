Thursday at The Open: Top moments from Royal Birkdale’s first round

The 2026 Open Championship began Thursday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, with the tournament returning to northern England for its first round. Play commenced as the field and spectators took in links conditions at one of golf’s rotating major venues.

Scottie Scheffler returned to Royal Birkdale to defend the title he captured in 2025. Scheffler won The Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club last year, finishing at 17-under par and edging Harris English by four strokes to claim the Claret Jug.

Scheffler arrived at Royal Birkdale on the heels of his first missed cut in some time, a recent result noted in tournament coverage. Despite that setback, he entered the week as the player to beat, carrying favorite billing into the championship.

Thursday’s opening round produced a collection of memorable sights and sounds as competitors settled into the links, with a full leaderboard available for fans tracking early positioning. Highlights from the first day captured moments of birdies, strategic approach play and the challenges posed by the course setup.

As the tournament progresses, the focus will remain on whether Scheffler can defend the crown he took at Royal Portrush in 2025 and how the leaderboard evolves at Royal Birkdale. Full results and the up-to-date leaderboard accompany coverage of the championship’s opening day.