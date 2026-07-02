Tillman’s free kick secures 2-0 win as USMNT reach 2026 World Cup last 16

According to the match report, Malik Tillman scored a curling free kick that sealed a 2-0 victory for the United States over Bosnia-Herzegovina in a round-of-32 match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Folarin Balogun had opened the scoring, but his second-half red card put the U.S. under pressure before Tillman’s strike provided a two-goal cushion.

The win sends the U.S. into the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16, where it will meet Belgium on Tuesday at Lumen Field in Seattle, per the report. The match narrative noted that the earlier meeting between the two nations included a 5-2 friendly loss for the U.S. in Atlanta in March.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino received a 7 out of 10 in the report. His tactical plan featured attacking down the right and switching between a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-5-2. The report said the red card forced the team into a more conservative posture, but Pochettino’s setup allowed for counter opportunities that led to Tillman’s decisive free kick.

Tillman was rated 8 and was described as a driving force before and after his set-piece goal. The report credits him with facilitating attacks, linking play to Balogun for the opener and then providing the free kick that extended the lead.

Other player ratings noted that goalkeeper Matt Freese was more active after the team was reduced to 10 men, earning a 6 for a two-fisted save on a corner. Right back Alex Freeman (6) and center back Chris Richards (6) were credited with increased defensive duties after the dismissal, with Richards blocking a late chance in the 88th minute. Tim Ream received a 7 for initiating attacks and organizing the effort to preserve the lead, while Tyler Adams was also rated 7 for his midfield control and a flick that helped set up Balogun’s goal. Antonee Robinson was listed at 6 for his contributions down the left.