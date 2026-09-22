Titans lean on ‘process’ after last-second loss to Eagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons remained at his locker in full uniform almost 40 minutes after watching the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate Darius Cooper’s game-winning, 3-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds left, as Tennessee fell 24-20.

Coach Robert Saleh said he is not interested in moral victories but also will not let the result dictate the team’s approach. “You can’t let the result affect your process,” Saleh said. “There is no good job in losing. You’re either winning or you’re losing. But you can’t let that deter you from the process at which you attack it because that’s the only chance you have to win a football game, having a great process.”

The Titans could have been 1-1 but are 0-2 after failing to finish on both sides of the ball late. Tennessee’s win probability stood at 73.7% after Tyjae Spears’ 27-yard run on third-and-22; the offense reached the Eagles’ 9-yard line but settled for Joey Slye’s 33-yard field goal to lead 20-17 with 1:56 remaining. Philadelphia responded when Jalen Hurts marched the Eagles 65 yards to the end zone, capped by Cooper’s catch.

Quarterback Cam Ward said the offense must finish drives. “We want to end every drive with a touchdown. That’s our goal each and every time that we step on the field is to get a touchdown,” Ward said. The Eagles converted 11 of 18 third-down opportunities and held the ball for more than 36 minutes, contributing to Tennessee’s inability to close the game. The Titans also remain without a win since last December and were humbled in the season opener by Saleh’s former team, the New York Jets.

Second-year receiver Elic Ayomanor said he is taking a “trust the process” approach heading into Sunday’s road game at the New York Giants, leaning on offseason work and preparation. Saleh pointed to Ayomanor as an example of how the roster can weather a two-game losing streak, and veteran defensive lineman Jacob Martin noted that a good process “puts you in the best position to have a good outcome,” even if it does not guarantee one.