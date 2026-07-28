Titans open 2026 training camp with QB battle, injury and contract updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans opened 2026 training camp at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center, with team reporters providing daily updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement and the quarterback room, according to Titans reporter Turron Davenport. The file of notes will be refreshed regularly through the start of the preseason’s first full week on Aug. 13.

General manager Mike Borgonzi and new head coach Robert Saleh held news conferences on the first day of camp. Saleh outlined plans for preparing starting quarterback Cam Ward, saying the staff will show Ward a variety of looks while continuing to refine the defensive scheme so players become accustomed to how the team will operate against different opponents.

Saleh noted joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will provide additional defensive looks for Ward. He added he will stay in close contact with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and will conduct individual meetings with Ward to provide defensive perspective and solicit feedback.

Borgonzi offered several roster and health updates. Safety Amani Hooker is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Right tackle JC Latham will remain on PUP with a strained pectoral muscle that kept him out of OTAs and minicamp; his status is being handled day to day. Borgonzi also said the front office has had positive conversations with guard Peter Skoronski’s agents and hopes to reach a long-term deal.

Saleh confirmed there will be an open competition for the backup quarterback spot, with Will Levis receiving chances to challenge Mitchell Trubisky to be Ward’s primary reserve. Saleh also reported speaking with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan following Shanahan’s car accident, saying Shanahan’s condition had markedly improved and crediting the surgeon involved.