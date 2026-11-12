Titans unveil ‘Rivalries’ look; Ravens debut all-black ‘Darkness Helmet’ in Week 10

The NFL regular season has passed its midpoint and alternate uniforms remain a focal point for Week 10, according to the source text. The Tennessee Titans will introduce a ‘Rivalries’ combination against the Jacksonville Jaguars featuring a two-tone blue scheme: a Titans-blue helmet paired with a navy uniform. Numbers on the jerseys are styled to evoke neon signage, ‘Music City’ is printed across the chest and six rhythmic stripes run down the side, a nod to guitar strings.

The Baltimore Ravens will roll out an all-black set on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighted by a new matte black helmet nicknamed the ‘Darkness Helmet.’ The helmet includes black talon stripes and a two-toned Ravens logo with red eyes. The shoulder shield patch uses black and midnight purple, and the inside collar bears the phrase ‘darkness there and nothing more,’ a reference to a quote from Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘The Raven,’ according to the source text.

Monochromatic alternates are visible across the league. The Cincinnati Bengals will wear their ‘White Bengal’ helmet with all-white uniforms against the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Bengals have gone 5-1 in the white helmets since they debuted in 2022, per the report. The New York Jets will sport their ‘Legacy Black’ set versus the Buffalo Bills, and the New Orleans Saints will also wear an all-black look against the Carolina Panthers.

Throwback and vintage uniforms also appear in Week 10. The San Francisco 49ers will don their red 1994 throwback uniforms on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants will wear a vintage white look on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders for the final time this season, according to the source text.

The source includes a full Week 10 uniform listing for every team except the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The list specifies helmet, jersey and pants combinations for each listed club, including entries such as the Cowboys in a silver helmet with white jersey and pants, the Packers in gold helmet and green jersey, and the Steelers in black helmet and jersey with gold pants.