Tkachuk’s return to Ottawa drew boos, echoing other contentious homecomings

On Wednesday night Brady Tkachuk made his first trip back to the Canadian Tire Centre as a member of the Florida Panthers, and Senators fans greeted him with boos as he took the ice. The Senators drafted Tkachuk in 2018 and he made three All-Star teams with the franchise, according to the report.

After Ottawa was swept in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes this past season, Tkachuk requested a trade so he could join his brother Matthew in Florida. The report says that request preceded the hostile reception from his former supporters on his return.

The episode is one of several recent high-profile returns that drew jeers. The report recalls Juan Soto’s first appearance at Yankee Stadium as a New York Met in 2025, when he was met with a shower of boos and fans turned their backs on him when he played defense. Soto had spent the 2024 season with the Yankees before signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in the 2024 offseason.

Other examples cited include John Calipari’s 2025 return to Lexington after leaving Kentucky for Arkansas, where the longtime coach — who led the Wildcats to four Final Fours and a 2011-12 national title — was booed. The report also notes James Harden’s 2023 return to Philadelphia, where fans booed during introductions and every time he touched the ball after he had requested a trade and publicly criticized 76ers president Daryl Morey.

The piece also references older and more volatile reactions: LeBron James was loudly jeered when he first returned to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat in 2010, with some fans throwing objects and four ejections reported. In the NHL, Jack Eichel drew boos in Buffalo in 2022 after his trade to Vegas, then later recorded a hat trick in a 7-4 Golden Knights win at the KeyBank Center as his former supporters again turned out in force, according to the report.