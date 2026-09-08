Todd Monken takes Browns job at 60, aims to maximize quarterbacks and reshape culture

Todd Monken was introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ 19th noninterim head coach and 11th since the franchise returned in 1999 after a monthlong hiring process that included three rounds of multi-day interviews, the team announced. Monken turned 60 on Feb. 5, two days after the Browns unveiled him, and learned of the job in late January when owner Jimmy Haslam asked to add another video call to the interview process.

Monken, a first-time NFL head coach, told reporters at his introductory news conference that he is focused on getting the most out of the quarterbacks on Cleveland’s roster and treating the opening as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Outsiders have labeled the season a potential teardown aimed at a hyped 2027 quarterback draft class. His tenure begins Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Browns hiring closed what Monken described as a long pursuit. He recalled to NFL Network at the scouting combine how, during a late-stage call with Haslam, he asked to wear a sweatshirt instead of a suit and joked about drawing a Browns logo on it with a crayon. Monken had lined up a role as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator under John Harbaugh if the Cleveland opportunity had not materialized.

Monken’s football roots trace to Wheaton, Illinois, where he grew up in a coaching family. His father, Bob Monken, coached at Lake Park High School in Roselle for 30 years and fields in the area bear his name, Monken noted as the Browns arrived in Chicago for a preseason opener. Randy Oberembt, Monken’s coach at Knox College, called him “from a kind of coaching royalty in Illinois,” according to the source.

Coaching runs in the family: Monken’s father and four uncles were inducted into the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame, and the five Monken brothers produced seven sons who largely entered coaching. His cousin Jeff Monken, the head coach at Army, said the family’s passion for the game stems from watching their fathers teach and love football, according to ESPN. Monken also credited his parents — his father a coach and his mother, Jo Ellen, a second-grade teacher — with providing the discipline and engagement that shaped his approach, he told ESPN.