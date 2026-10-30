Top 2026-27 free agents and the teams that fit them best

The 2026-27 MLB free agent class is being viewed as one of the weakest of the past decade, but it still includes several notable starting pitchers, one superstar ace and a breakout hitter who ranked among the game’s best in 2026. With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, a lockout looms and teams could push to complete deals before any new rules take effect. Players are eligible to sign beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 2.

Tarik Skubal, listed as a left-hander who will be 30 in 2027, posted a 12-7 record with a 2.72 ERA in 158.2 innings in 2026, allowing 27 walks and recording 186 strikeouts for a 4.6 WAR. A Kiley McDaniel poll of MLB insiders produced wildly divergent contract estimates for Skubal, ranging from four years and $176 million to $500 million, with the average of 27 projections at eight years and $355 million — figures that would exceed the total value of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million pact and Gerrit Cole’s $324 million deal.

Skubal’s medical history is a central concern. He underwent Tommy John surgery in college, had elbow surgery in 2022 and required a procedure in May 2026 to remove loose bodies from his elbow; the minimally invasive operation allowed a quick return and he pitched at a Cy Young level the rest of the season. The broader question of the declining postseason value of starters is noted in the evaluation of high-priced arms, with recent World Series champions leaning more on bullpens than deep rotations.

The Chicago Cubs are identified as the best fit for Skubal, a big-market franchise needing an ace after a rotation that finished 18th in ERA and 21st in strikeout rate. Chicago also faces multiple roster decisions: Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, David Peterson and Matthew Boyd are free agents (Boyd if he exercises an opt-out), and position players Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are key free agents. Other potential fits listed include the St. Louis Cardinals — whose estimated 2027 payroll sits at $66 million and whose only long-term deal is for JJ Wetherholt, according to Cot’s Contracts — and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who could pursue another major signing before any CBA changes.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena, who will be 32 in 2027, hit .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and a 5.7 WAR in 2026. The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are cited as the best fits for Arozarena as free agency begins.