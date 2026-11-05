Top Premier League clubs watch Como defender Jacobo Ramón, plus latest transfer whispers

Como centre back Jacobo Ramón has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at about €50 million after impressing Manchester United during Como’s 4-1 UEFA Champions League victory over the Red Devils last month. Fulham are also monitoring his development in Italy.

TEAMtalk adds that Ramón’s former club Real Madrid are considering exercising an option to re-sign him next summer, a move that could complicate any transfer to the Premier League.

Manchester City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri could be available to Manchester United in January as he seeks an exit, The Sun reports. The 25-year-old has made four appearances this season and has not featured in the Premier League. United are searching for a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw and have been linked with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert and Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, with Aït-Nouri listed as a potential alternative.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have intensified scouting of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Alexsey Batrakov, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old scored twice against Stuttgart in the Champions League and is reported to have a €60 million release clause. A January move is considered unlikely as Galatasaray are said to be preparing improved contract talks and could seek to remove the clause.

Elsewhere, Everton are said to be interested in Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque for 2027, with Diario Sport reporting Palmeiras want at least €50 million. Barcelona, which retained 20% of Roque’s economic rights, would receive €10 million at that price. Roque has five goals in 19 league matches and is under contract until December 2029. Liverpool are in advanced talks with 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni over a contract extension, The Athletic reports; discussions are described as ongoing and optimistic, though nothing is finalized.

Additional links include Flamengo’s reported interest in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Sport Witness); Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool tracking Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins (Ekrem Konur); and various reports on targets and monitoring across Europe, including stories in Diario Sport, L’Équipe, RTL, Calciomercato and Tuttomercatoweb.