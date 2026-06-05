Topuria tops ESPN’s ranking of best undefeated MMA fighters

Remaining unbeaten in mixed martial arts has grown more difficult over the past year, according to ESPN. Since the outlet last ranked the world’s top unbeaten fighters, several notable streaks ended — most prominently Khamzat Chimaev’s 16-0 run, which concluded in a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 328. Longtime Bellator champion Johnny Eblen and featherweight Lerone Murphy also suffered their first career defeats.

At the head of ESPN’s updated list is Ilia Topuria (17-0), the UFC lightweight champion. ESPN noted Topuria’s 88 percent career finishing rate and observed it has risen to 100 percent in title fights. Topuria has recorded stoppage victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in UFC championship bouts and submitted Brian Bouland during his Cage Warriors tenure. He is set to defend his title in a lightweight unification bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 in Washington, D.C.

No. 2 on ESPN’s list is PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0). ESPN highlighted Nurmagomedov’s two close decision wins over Paul Hughes in 2025 as either proof of vulnerability or confirmation of his ability to beat the toughest challengers in the division. The ranking placed Nurmagomedov directly behind Topuria, with ESPN noting there is no definitive way to predict how a matchup between the two would unfold.

Movsar Evloev (20-0) occupies No. 3 after seven years and 10 straight Octagon victories. ESPN reported Evloev defeated Lerone Murphy to solidify his status as the UFC’s top featherweight contender and said he is expected to receive a title opportunity later this year. The report also pointed out that Evloev has not recorded a finish during his 10-fight run in the UFC.

Rounding out ESPN’s top five are Michael Morales (19-0) and Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0). Morales has stopped his last three opponents — Neil Magny, Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady — inside the first round and has discussed a potential title shot against Islam Makhachev at age 26. Rakhmonov, meanwhile, underwent knee surgery in January and has been out since defeating Ian Machado Garry in December 2024; ESPN noted he was removed from the UFC rankings in February and that video recently surfaced of him training for the first time since the operation.