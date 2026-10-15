Torreense’s leap: From Taça de Portugal shock to Europa League nights

Portugal’s traditional big three — Benfica, FC Porto and Sporting CP — dominate the national landscape, a reality that leaves many supporters of smaller clubs adopting one of those sides as a second team, according to ESPN. That backdrop made Torreense’s run to last season’s Taça de Portugal all the more remarkable: the second-division side defeated Sporting in the final after an extra-time goal from 38-year-old Cape Verde full-back Stopira to become the first club ever to win the cup from outside Portugal’s top tier and secure a place in the UEFA Europa League, according to ESPN.

Local fan Paulo Sarreira, a 49-year-old hotel owner in Torres Vedras about 30 miles north of Lisbon who also follows Benfica, described the final as a surreal moment and recalled celebrations that lasted into the early hours, according to ESPN.

The jubilation was tempered by immediate domestic disappointment: Torreense failed to secure promotion, losing the promotion/relegation playoff to Casa Pia four days after the cup triumph and entering continental competition still as a second-division side, according to ESPN. Their European debut comes in Norway against Lillestrøm, another club that had won its cup while outside the top flight but has since gained promotion. Sarreira highlighted the away match at Lillestrøm and a home tie with Ararat as the most winnable fixtures in a group that also includes Sunderland, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Olympiacos, Ferencváros and Lech Poznań, according to ESPN.

UEFA stadium rules forced Torreense to move their four home fixtures away from the 2,500-capacity Estádio Manuel Marques, initially to a site in the Algarve roughly 150 miles away before switching to the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, about 50 miles from Torres Vedras, according to ESPN. Sarreira said it is frustrating not to play at the club’s own ground but expects the European campaign to raise player values, experience and the club’s profile abroad, according to ESPN.

Concerns remain about fixture congestion: playing three matches a week could take a physical toll on a squad that has managed only one win in six league games and sits close to the relegation zone, according to ESPN.