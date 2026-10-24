Tottenham end Stamford Bridge hoodoo with 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur ended a long run without a win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, prevailing 2-0 as Mike Penders turned a corner into his own net and Mathys Tel added a late strike. Chelsea finished the match with 10 men after Cole Palmer was shown a second yellow for a late tackle, James Olley reported.

The match, played in rain-swept and windy conditions, was evenly contested in the first half before a flashpoint in the 69th minute. Mateus Fernandes handled the ball while attempting to stop Palmer breaking forward; both players were booked and a confrontation involving staff on the touchline followed, Olley wrote.

The breakthrough arrived in the 77th minute when Fernandes curled a corner into the box and Penders, making his first league start, punched the ball into his own net. Tom Hami noted that Penders signed for Chelsea from Genk in 2025, spent last season on loan at Strasbourg and had appeared twice this season in the Carabao Cup, keeping a clean sheet against Luton Town and conceding three against Leeds United.

Moments after the own goal Palmer received his second booking for the challenge on former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Shortly afterward Tel drove forward and buried a 20-yard shot into the bottom corner to seal the victory. The result handed Xabi Alonso his first home defeat as Chelsea boss; the Blues remain fourth while Spurs moved up to 12th in the table, according to Olley.

Olley added that Tottenham, who had won only once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before Saturday (April 2018), showed improved authority in possession. Fernandes finished the match with more touches (121) than any other player, completing 91 of 99 passes and making five tackles — statistics Olley highlighted as evidence of Spurs’ growing cohesion after a summer spending around £400 million to reshape the squad.