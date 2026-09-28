Tracking Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter through Week 3 of 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered 2026 planning to use cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball, with the expectation that he would be a defensive starter. In practice the role has been more specific: Hunter is starting on defense but is mixed into the offense in a limited package, and his usage remains subject to change week to week, head coach Liam Coen said.

Hunter played more on offense than defense as a rookie in 2025 before a right knee injury ended his season after seven games. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner finished that abbreviated season with 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense and 15 tackles with three pass breakups on defense, logging 67% of offensive snaps and 36% of defensive snaps before the injury on Oct. 30.

Week 1 vs. Cleveland: Hunter started at cornerback and played 27 defensive snaps (55.1% of the defense) and four offensive snaps (7.1% of the offense). On offense he had one 3-yard carry on a jet sweep and one 8-yard catch on a screen. He was targeted once on defense on a 4-yard completion to KC Concepcion.

Week 2 at Denver: Hunter played 43 snaps total — 35 on defense (59.3% of defensive snaps), seven on offense (12.7% of offensive snaps) and one on special teams. He had four tackles and a pass breakup but was flagged for pass interference on a Bo Nix pass to Courtland Sutton; the 22-yard penalty, plus Coen’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing the call, put Denver at the Jaguars’ 3 and the Broncos scored on the next play. Hunter was not targeted on offense in that game.

Week 3 vs. New England: Hunter’s defensive snaps increased to 42 (70%); his offensive snaps were four (6.7%). He recorded four tackles and his first career interception, picking off Drake Maye in the back of the end zone late in the first half after out-jumping Efton Chism III on third-and-goal from the 2. Hunter did not touch the ball on offense for the second consecutive game, leaving him with only two offensive touches so far this season. Coen has said the team will continue to adjust usage to give the Jaguars the best chance to win.