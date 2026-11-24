Tracy Morgan told viewers that he showered the New York Knicks organization with expensive gifts after the team’s NBA Finals victory, saying he purchased Rolex watches for players, owner James Dolan and the coaching staff. He made the remarks during a Tuesday appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’

Audience reaction followed the revelation on the show, where Morgan recounted the gesture as a token of appreciation for the joy the title brought the city. He framed the purchase as a way to celebrate the team’s achievement with the broader Knicks community.

Morgan also discussed the scope and intensity of Knicks fandom in New York, saying the fan base “needs to be studied and observed” because of how mobile and committed it is. He described traveling to road playoff games with a celebrity contingent that relied on a private jet operator, Al Palagonia, and said they would take seven jets to away contests.

On those trips, Morgan said the group paid roughly $45,000 per ticket to sit behind the team and felt they were part of the experience. He added that the celebrity fans rarely felt outnumbered on the road, noting that New York supporters often filled arenas and sometimes constituted a 60-40 majority in the stands.

To underscore the brashness of New York fandom, Morgan invoked pop-culture imagery, referencing King Kong and taunting opponents with a string of fantastical adversaries, illustrating how vocal and confident the city’s supporters can be, according to his account on the program.