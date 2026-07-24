Trade-deadline prospect watch: Dodgers, Brewers, Braves, Rays

As the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, clubs’ willingness to move prospects often hinges on the depth and configuration of their farm systems. The author grouped teams by projected posture and evaluated which young players could be available, referencing a recently updated top-10 prospect ranking, according to getmoresports.

Los Angeles enters the deadline with one of baseball’s deepest systems, especially in the outfield. The Dodgers added only one prospect to their top 20 in the most recent draft, in part because of a limited draft pool and an already strong farm, according to getmoresports. OF Josue De Paula is viewed as essentially untouchable; OF Mike Sirota, OF Eduardo Quintero, SS Emil Morales and Zyhir Hope are considered unlikely to move except in a major deal. Prospects with clearer trade value include Hope and Charles Davalan, with James Tibbs III also drawing interest. Pitching depth is thinner, though Triple-A arms River Ryan and Jackson Ferris are on the map.

Milwaukee’s system remains robust and is skewed toward hitters, with only three pitchers among its top 20, according to getmoresports. SS Jesus Made is described as the top prospect in baseball and off-limits, while SS Luis Pena, SS Cooper Pratt and OF Luis Lara are also likely to be protected. Players who could be moved include UT Jett Williams, C Jeferson Quero, 1B Luke Adams and RHP Tyson Hardin — all top-15 prospects currently in Triple-A and attractive to teams seeking younger major-league-ready pieces.

Atlanta’s farm has taken a clear step forward, led by SS Tate Southisene and OF Eric Hartman as notable rising prospects and LHP Cam Caminiti also on the radar, according to getmoresports. The club’s recent draft strategy used under-slot deals to add high-school talent. The Braves are unlikely to part with Southisene, Hartman, Caminiti or recent draftees. Tradeable depth is more limited and centers on big-league-inventory arms such as RHP Owen Murphy, J.R. Ritchie, Didier Fuentes and 2025 graduate Hurston Waldrep, with LHP Briggs McKenzie and SSs John Gil and Alex Lodise as additional options.

Tampa Bay’s system remains deep, and the Rays continue to promote players slowly because the big-league roster is populated and the farm is stacked, according to getmoresports. The club emphasized position players in the draft while its top four pitching prospects were acquired via trade. Newly drafted SS Grady Emerson cannot be traded and would be off the table in any event; OF Theo Gillen also appears unlikely to be dealt.