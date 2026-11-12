Trade deadline questions loom for Spurs, Thunder and other top contenders

With the Feb. 11 trade deadline approaching, several title contenders face roster questions early in the 2026-27 season, according to ESPN. Injuries have affected the league, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves each losing major cornerstones for extended periods. The defending champion New York Knicks have also endured a shaky start, ESPN reports.

ESPN insiders reviewed the top 10 teams based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) as of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Leading that list, the San Antonio Spurs opened 10-2 and are projected to finish 62-20, with a 58.5% chance to reach the Western Conference finals, according to ESPN. The Spurs have won while operating without any games from Tobias Harris, their big offseason acquisition, and have shown few obvious holes.

Depth remains the Spurs’ primary concern, ESPN writes. San Antonio could use reinforcements behind its top guards and is somewhat thin at center beyond Luke Kornet; rookie Tarris Reed Jr. has shown progress in limited minutes. While the club owns substantial draft capital — including an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from Atlanta, three additional tradeable first-rounders, swap rights in 2028 and 2030 and a 2031 pick via Sacramento, plus 12 tradeable second-rounders — ESPN notes the Spurs plan to play out the season with the current roster unless management changes course.

Financial considerations temper potential moves. With Victor Wembanyama’s extension starting next season and sixth man Keldon Johnson slated for free agency, San Antonio sits about $11 million below the luxury tax in 2027-28, ESPN reports, and the club may be reluctant to take back salary that stretches past 2026-27. Coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged rotation constraints, saying, “There’s not enough minutes to go around.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder began 8-4 and are projected 58-24 with a 43.5% chance to reach the conference finals, according to ESPN. The Thunder are missing multiple rotation players, and their trade-deadline activity will hinge on timelines for injured players to return. ESPN adds that Nique Clifford provides perimeter depth but does not appear to be a playoff difference-maker, and general manager Sam Presti may continue to seek a defensively minded wing to help fill out the rotation.